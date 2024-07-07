The Oscar-Winning Movie Sean Penn Doesn't Think He'd Get Away With Today

During an interview with The New York Times, Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn said that he doesn't think one of his most famous and acclaimed roles would be possible today. So does he have a point, or is he totally off base? (It's the second one, but we'll circle back to that.)

Speaking to Maureen Dowd, Penn said that, throughout a lot of his career, he's actively hated his work, which led him to explore activism and other projects and put acting and filmmaking aside. "I went 15 years miserable on sets," Penn told Dowd. "'Milk' was the last time I had a good time." This led Dowd to muse, in the article, that Penn's role in "Milk" was a game-changer for many reasons, but that it might be considered crossing a line today. "At the time, he got credit for being a straight man playing a gay one; but now there is sometimes an outcry when straight actors get cast as gay characters," Dowd wrote. "I wondered if he could even play [Harvey] Milk now."

"No," Penn replied after Dowd apparently voiced this query. "It could not happen in a time like this. It's a time of tremendous overreach. It's a timid and artless policy toward the human imagination." Penn won an Academy Award for playing this real, influential figure — so who was Harvey Milk?