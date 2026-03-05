The Green Lantern TV Series Trailer Might Spell Doom For Guy Gardner

The first "Lanterns" trailer reveals a decidedly different Green Lantern tale compared to the "Green Lantern" movie starring Ryan Reynolds, which bombed at the box office and made the character something of a joke. This one's grittier, darker, and ... missing a key Green Lantern member, by the looks of it. Check out Looper's video above for all the possible explanations as to why Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) from last year's "Superman" is absent.

At the end of the trailer, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) asks Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) if he talks with any of the other Lanterns, and Hal responds, "I'm the only human. They're aliens. One of 'em is a f***ing squirrel." But the reference to Ch'p wasn't what got fans online interested in the line. It's that Hal seemingly forgot about Guy, despite him being part of the Justice Gang and helping to overthrow a nation's leader. Of course, such an action would make Guy a lot of enemies, so perhaps "Lanterns" involves Hal and John investigating Guy's death.

Admittedly, it would be a bit anticlimactic for a character as fun as Guy to get introduced in "Superman" (and cameo in the second season of "Peacemaker") only to be quickly killed off. But it would make sense. Something major would have needed to have happened to get both Hal and John interested in whatever the case is. Another Green Lantern's death would fit the bill, especially if he seemingly died from non-cosmic forces. It's been confirmed Fillion will appear in "Lanterns" in some capacity, so Guy will show up. But will it be a flashback before his untimely death, or could he still be alive to swoop in and save the day?