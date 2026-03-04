Boston Blue: Ben Silver's Real Killer, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Hard Truths"

The identity of the person who killed Judge Ben Silver has been obscured since the start of "Boston Blue," but the mystery finally comes to a head and is solved in Episode 10, "Hard Truths" — though not without the SIlver clan suffering some major pain along the way.

The culprit is corrupt business bigwig David Laughlin (Marc Kudisch), whose dirty dealings were about to be exposed by a case under Ben's review. Laughlin hired a member of the Red Saints criminal gang, Doyle O'Keefe (Brendan McMurtry-Howlett), to pull the trigger.

That means Ronan Flaherty (Jack Murray), who went to prison for the crime, is actually innocent. O'Keefe tells Ben's son and rookie cop Jonah (Marcus Scribner) that his motive wasn't personal at all — it was a business choice. The statement devastaes Jonah — but at least puts him on the road to finding closure.