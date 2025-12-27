Boston Blue Episode 9's Shockingly Dark Twist Might Spell The End Of One Silver
Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Collateral Damage"
After several episodes in which he was stuck doing light-hearted rookie-related tasks, Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) finds himself at the very core of a heartbreaking new family crisis. Everyone reacts differently when Ronan Flaherty (Jack Murray), who killed their patriarch, Ben, is released from prison thanks to a probe launched by Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson) into the activities of Mae's (Gloria Reuben) corrupt ADA. Everyone in the family is busy spiraling under the weight of their guilt, grief and fear, but Jonah takes things further than any of the rest of the Silvers. He starts stalking Flaherty, and even beats him up.
The episode's shocking twist arrives when Jonah once again corners Flaherty. Sean (Mika Amonsen) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) are stunned to finally catch up to their friend, only to find him spattered with Ronan's blood. Ronan is quite clearly dead — and Danny has no choice but to demand Jonah holster his weapon and turn himself in. Things look dire for Jonah's policing career — but does it spell the end of his time in "Boston Blue"?
Will Jonah give up his livelihood?
Every member of the Silver family tree has a foot in the law enforcement world, whether they sport a badge or a robe. It's quite possible that Jonah might be forced to become an outlier in his family — if he can keep his freedom. He's definitely managed to put his clan in a bind, as his mother is the city's district attorney and his stepsister is the Boston PD's Superintendent of Detectives. Both Sarah and Mae might be forced to prosecute their own family member — or worse, hide evidence that proves Jonah committed a dire crime.
Danny has seen this sort of thing go down in the NYPD before. As a matter of fact, some of the worst things he did on "Blue Bloods" often resulted from his rule-bending application of street justice to various cases. The Reagans have always stood at the side of justice, and if given the chance they would take the side of the righteous instead of favoring their own family. Fortunately for them, when one of their number has been accused of committing a crime, the guilty party has ended up being someone else.
There's no telling yet if Jonah is actually guilty, but don't be surprised if Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) work their fingers to the bone to ensure Jonah's freedom. Audiences will have to wait until February 27, 2026 to find out whether he's innocent of killing Flaherty — or indeed has done the unthinkable.