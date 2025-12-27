Boston Blue Episode 9's Shockingly Dark Twist Might Spell The End Of One Silver

Every member of the Silver family tree has a foot in the law enforcement world, whether they sport a badge or a robe. It's quite possible that Jonah might be forced to become an outlier in his family — if he can keep his freedom. He's definitely managed to put his clan in a bind, as his mother is the city's district attorney and his stepsister is the Boston PD's Superintendent of Detectives. Both Sarah and Mae might be forced to prosecute their own family member — or worse, hide evidence that proves Jonah committed a dire crime.

Danny has seen this sort of thing go down in the NYPD before. As a matter of fact, some of the worst things he did on "Blue Bloods" often resulted from his rule-bending application of street justice to various cases. The Reagans have always stood at the side of justice, and if given the chance they would take the side of the righteous instead of favoring their own family. Fortunately for them, when one of their number has been accused of committing a crime, the guilty party has ended up being someone else.

There's no telling yet if Jonah is actually guilty, but don't be surprised if Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) work their fingers to the bone to ensure Jonah's freedom. Audiences will have to wait until February 27, 2026 to find out whether he's innocent of killing Flaherty — or indeed has done the unthinkable.