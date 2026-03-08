What Happened To Gladiator's Marcus Aurelius In Real Life

2000's "Gladiator" revitalized the sword-and-sandal genre with its epic depiction of ancient Rome. While "Gladiator's" Maximus (Russell Crowe) wasn't a real person, the film does depict several historical figures, played exceptionally well by an excellent cast. Joaquin Phoenix plays Commodus, a real Roman emperor who didn't die facing off against a gladiator in the arena, but instead was strangled to death by his wrestling partner, Narcissus, after it was discovered that he planned to execute several people close to him.

Another historical figure who appears in the film is Marcus Aurelius, who was indeed a Roman emperor and the father of Commodus, though he died of natural causes. He is played by the inimitable Richard Harris, one of several "Gladiator" actors who have passed away.

Harris was already a veteran actor with plenty of impressive films and awards under his belt. He turned out to be a natural fit for Marcus Aurelius, with his depiction aligning with the real-world man's writing and is historically analogous, even if it's not entirely accurate. While he's killed in the film by his son after naming another to succeed him, that's not the fate that truly befell one of Rome's greatest emperors. Instead, he died of natural causes in his sleep at the age of 58, on March 17, 180 CE, passing control of Rome to his eldest surviving son, Commodus.