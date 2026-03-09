Where Is Emily In Paris Filmed? The Major Locations Explained

TV shows and movies take liberties with geography all the time, but sometimes, the way "Emily in Paris" does it feels egregious. Take, for example, a scene in Season 4 where Emily, a seasoned runner, takes a selfie atop the steps of Montmartre's famous church the Sacré-Cœur during a jog before work. One problem: the distance from her apartment to the Sacré-Cœur, one way, is more than 5 kilometers, and the walk takes well over an hour. Nobody would ever do this for a casual morning run, but that doesn't stop Emily, apparently.

Nothing stops Emily, if we're all being honest. This cultural assassin rampages through Paris refusing to learn an iota of French and insisting that her workaholic American ideals are better than the laissez-faire attitude held by many real French people. Worst of all, when it comes to the "locations" depicted in the show, the way Emily gets around is strangely unclear when you consider Paris's robust Métro system, which Emily never takes. Anyone who's ever spent time in Paris knows that the Métro is a must; it's used by 4 million visitors and Parisians a day on average.

That being said, you can absolutely visit the locations that Emily does — just don't expect it to be as simple as the show makes out. It's best to plan ahead and tick off the sites based on how close they are to one another rather than the order in which Emily does them. The Sacré-Cœur isn't far from La Maison Rose, for example, and Le Champo cinema (where Luc takes Emily to see a French movie about a ménage à trois) is just a five minute walk from the Jardin du Luxembourg (where Emily goes for a job in the second episode).