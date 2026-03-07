The Josh Hartnett Horror Series Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a young actor, Josh Hartnett stole hearts and turned heads with remarkable performances in '90s hits like "The Virgin Suicides" and "The Faculty." Years after his self-imposed disappearance from Hollywood, Hartnett has made an exciting comeback, appearing in the Academy Award-winning "Oppenheimer" and starring as a charming serial killer in M. Night Shyamalan's 2024 concert thriller "Trap."

Anyone eager to see another darkly sophisticated performance from Josh Hartnett should seek out the gothic horror series "Penny Dreadful," which ran on Showtime from 2014 to 2016. Created by John Logan and produced by Sam Mendes, "Penny Dreadful" takes its name from the lurid and macabre serialized stories popular in 19th century Britain. Fittingly, the show is a veritable monster mash, featuring famous fictional characters Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Abraham Van Helsing (David Warner), Henry Jekyll (Shazad Latif), plus Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and his Creature (Rory Kinnear), among others.

Josh Hartnett plays Ethan Chandler, a sharpshooter who has fled his troubled past in America to run a traveling Wild West show in Victorian England. In the series premiere, "Night Work," Ethan is recruited by the beautiful and mysterious Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) and her wealthy benefactor Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) for a secret mission in London that leads to the bloody extermination of a vampire den. Ethan is thus plunged into a dark world of demons, immortals, and mad scientists, as his "night work" is only just beginning.