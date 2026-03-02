Tragic Details About Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord
A whole new side of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) was exposed on Season 1, Episode 15 of "The Big Bang Theory" — "The Porkchop Indeterminacy." Sheldon's twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler), shows up in town, and all of Sheldon's friends start hitting on her. But she became one of the best secondary characters on "The Big Bang Theory" as she was pretty much the polar opposite of Sheldon despite the two being fraternal twins.
Of course, when "Young Sheldon" came around, we got to learn a lot more about Missy, and the younger version of Sheldon's twin was played by Raegan Revord. Despite some brief appearances in TV shows like "Modern Family" and "Grace and Frankie," Missy Cooper was Revord's breakout role, and they played the character throughout all seven seasons, even reprising their performance as Missy on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."
Despite a career primarily filled with sitcoms, Revord has had quite a few dramatic events in their life. Revord's still plenty young, so fortunately, there aren't too many tragic details to go through. But still, this is a lot for anyone to experience.
A Young Sheldon scene left Raegan Revord crying
It's a point of pride for many actors to say they do their own stunts, but usually, it's preferable for them to be an adult when performing anything risky. Maybe the "Young Sheldon" crew didn't initially see anything wrong with having Missy use a fire extinguisher on Season 1, Episode 14 — "Potato Salad, a Broomstick and Dad's Whiskey." But it wound up sending Raegan Revord flying, leading to them unintentionally performing a stunt.
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy are home alone, but Meemaw (Annie Potts) wants to check in to make sure they're okay. They see a figure waiting for them on the other side of the door, but when Meemaw opens it, Missy blasts her with the chemical powders. Revord later revealed the on-set stunt left them crying as one extinguisher had an unintended consequence. "It took a lot of takes to see which [fire extinguisher] worked, but one of them threw me back three or four feet," Revord explained. "So when I went flying back, I was shaking and crying."
Revord was still just a child for the first season of "Young Sheldon," and luckily, the event didn't deter them from continuing to be interested in doing their own stunts. At the 2025 Indiana Comic Convention, Revord discussed an episode where they had to tackle another kid, "It was the first stunt I'd ever done, and I was so fascinated by it. I still am fascinated by stunts."
Raegan Revord was in a car accident prior to filming a Young Sheldon episode
Sooner or later, many people wind up in a car accident. Usually, it's nothing too serious, and everyone moves on. But when Raegan Revord was just 15 years old, they were in a collision that really rattled them.
Revord posted about the incident to Instagram around the release of Season 6, Episode 16 of "Young Sheldon," titled "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam." They chronicled how the accident occurred as their mother was driving them to the set to film the Season 6 installment, writing, "Tonight's episode was incredibly challenging for me to film, personally. On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence."
To make the situation worse, "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam" mostly sees Missy Cooper driving a truck to Daytona Beach with Paige (McKenna Grace). And while it doesn't sound like much in the way of physical harm was done to Revord, there was plenty of psychological trauma to unpack.
Revord struggled with PTSD in the car accident's aftermath
Needing to film some driving scenes after being involved in a car accident was probably the least of Raegan Revord's worries. They suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder in the collision's aftermath, making it difficult to drive past the same area where the collision occurred despite it being so close to their home. They explained on Instagram, "I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew."
One cast member who really had Revord's back was McKenna Grace, whom they shared much of the screen time with on "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam." Revord says Grace was "instrumental" in helping them overcome their trepidation following the scary incident, and Grace commented on Revord's post, "Getting to see how much your show cared for you as an actor AND a human being was really really special So proud of you for fighting through this. Love you."
Revord would later speak with People about how beneficial it was to see a therapist, saying, "We talk through life, we go on walks and so we talk about what happened and she's been helping me and giving me tools to use when I get anxious like breathing techniques." Car accidents are far too common, and even ones that aren't that major can still leave a lasting effect on the people involved. Revord speaking out hopefully shows how it's okay to seek help over something that's often perceived as "normal."
Reagan Revord's first book received some bad reviews
Raegan Revord had been acting on "Young Sheldon" since they were nine years old. It's safe to say they have a bright future in acting if they want it, but they've also become a multihyphenate, as Revord published their first book, "Rules for Fake Girlfriends," in 2025. The YA romance novel sees a young girl, Avery, obsessed with romantic comedies and the idea of attending her deceased mother's alma mater, all while pretending to be the girlfriend of another girl, Charlie.
It's ambitious for anyone to write a novel, particularly someone who isn't even 20 years old yet. And while it's an accomplishment in and of itself, some reviewers were less than kind when discussing it. Kirkus Reviews called the plot "disjointed" while adding how it "bites off more than it can chew." Publishers Weekly was a bit more kind in praising the book's English setting but continued, "Lengthy exposition and shallowly developed subplots sometimes disrupt the pacing of actor Revord's debut sapphic romance."
Of course, that's only some people's opinions. Plenty of others enjoyed Revord's work, and a few negative responses won't stop them from pursuing a full-fledged career in the literary field. Revord has another book in the works — albeit a fantasy one this time.