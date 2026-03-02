Tragic Details About Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord

A whole new side of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) was exposed on Season 1, Episode 15 of "The Big Bang Theory" — "The Porkchop Indeterminacy." Sheldon's twin sister, Missy (Courtney Henggeler), shows up in town, and all of Sheldon's friends start hitting on her. But she became one of the best secondary characters on "The Big Bang Theory" as she was pretty much the polar opposite of Sheldon despite the two being fraternal twins.

Of course, when "Young Sheldon" came around, we got to learn a lot more about Missy, and the younger version of Sheldon's twin was played by Raegan Revord. Despite some brief appearances in TV shows like "Modern Family" and "Grace and Frankie," Missy Cooper was Revord's breakout role, and they played the character throughout all seven seasons, even reprising their performance as Missy on "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage."

Despite a career primarily filled with sitcoms, Revord has had quite a few dramatic events in their life. Revord's still plenty young, so fortunately, there aren't too many tragic details to go through. But still, this is a lot for anyone to experience.