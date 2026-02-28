The First God Of War TV Series Image Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

With roots in Greek and Norse mythology, the "God of War" franchise has long been a video game series worthy of a movie or TV adaptation. It's finally coming to fruition thanks to Amazon Prime Video adapting 2018's "God of War," which sees Kratos and his son, Atreus, embarking on an epic quest to spread Kratos' deceased wife's ashes on the highest point of the nine realms. We have our first look at the new TV series with Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus, so check out our video above to learn more about what fans are saying.

By and large, the response is pretty negative. On X, @jdoxpears posted at the official "God of War" account, "This looks so bad, like a cosplay shot rather than a series." @JosiahRises also pointed out how there's something cheap about the whole aesthetic: "Not gonna lie I laughed at how bad this looks. This looks like a fan film where they got some guy off the street to play Kratos."

Granted, it's only a single image, and the costumes could look a lot better in action. Still, some were excited at the sneak peek, like @G_Statistics: "Father and son vibes already hitting different. Hurst looks solid as Kratos, hope they nail the emotional side like the game did." It's also worth noting that the picture commemorates the beginning of production, so there's still plenty to be done, and skeptics might be more impressed when they can actually see Hurst and Vinson performing.