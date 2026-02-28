Robert De Niro's Three Favorite Movies Of All Time Are All '50s Classics

For decades, Robert De Niro has been one of the best actors in Hollywood. He can terrify in something like "Killers of the Flower Moon" just as easily as he can get laughs as the titular "Dirty Grandpa," which might be De Niro's worst movie but still kills it on streaming. Sure, in recent years he's done a lot of less-than-respectable work, but De Niro is as compelling as ever, and always worth watching even if the movie around him is a mess.

It makes sense, then, that fans would be interested in what De Niro himself watches in his free time. According to the Golden Globes, De Niro's three favorite movies are all classic dramas from the 1950s: "On the Waterfront," "East of Eden," and "Rebel Without a Cause."

1954's "On the Waterfront" is a classic about a corrupt fighter (Marlon Brando) who might have missed his chance at greatness. It's a crime drama about people who work on the docks, and its moody black-and-white cinematography works perfectly with Brando's nuanced performance to deliver maximum emotional impact. The other two films both came out in 1955: "East of Eden" adapts the second half of the John Steinbeck classic about two brothers vying for their father's affection, while "Rebel Without a Cause" is about a teenager trying to find his place in the world. Taken together, the three movies reveal some fascinating things about what De Niro prioritizes in entertainment.