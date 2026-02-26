First Reactions To Neve Campbell's Scream 7 Are Seriously Mixed

"Scream 7" was always destined to be a divisive movie. Many franchise fans were vocal in their online opposition of the movie after the production fired Melissa Barrera (the star of 2022's "Scream" and "Scream 6") for posting pro-Palestinian comments on social media. Meanwhile, other longtime fans are delighted at Neve Campbell's return, alongside Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream." This time, Williamson didn't just write the script, he directed the new film. Now critics have seen the results, and the overall response is sharply divided, which is set to make the flames of discourse even hotter.

Those who hate it haven't held back, like Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak writing on X, "'Scream' has fully devolved into a safe, predictable, toothless shell of the genre. It has become the very thing it was once satirizing." Film critic Manuel São Bento is of a similar opinion: "['Scream 7'] is a narratively hollow, stagnant entry that prioritizes cheap digital nostalgia over actual suspense, thought-provoking exploration of its themes & genuinely intriguing killer(s) reveals."

The "Scream" series has always prided itself on poking fun at horror tropes. When the first one came out in the 1990s, the slasher genre had grown inert, and "Scream" was the kick of adrenaline it needed. Highlighted by characters aware of all of the tropes they were living through, it brought necessary wit to the fray. But as the quote goes, "You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," and for many, "Scream 7" has become that villain in the legacy of horror movie franchises.