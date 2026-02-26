First Reactions To Neve Campbell's Scream 7 Are Seriously Mixed
"Scream 7" was always destined to be a divisive movie. Many franchise fans were vocal in their online opposition of the movie after the production fired Melissa Barrera (the star of 2022's "Scream" and "Scream 6") for posting pro-Palestinian comments on social media. Meanwhile, other longtime fans are delighted at Neve Campbell's return, alongside Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream." This time, Williamson didn't just write the script, he directed the new film. Now critics have seen the results, and the overall response is sharply divided, which is set to make the flames of discourse even hotter.
Those who hate it haven't held back, like Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak writing on X, "'Scream' has fully devolved into a safe, predictable, toothless shell of the genre. It has become the very thing it was once satirizing." Film critic Manuel São Bento is of a similar opinion: "['Scream 7'] is a narratively hollow, stagnant entry that prioritizes cheap digital nostalgia over actual suspense, thought-provoking exploration of its themes & genuinely intriguing killer(s) reveals."
The "Scream" series has always prided itself on poking fun at horror tropes. When the first one came out in the 1990s, the slasher genre had grown inert, and "Scream" was the kick of adrenaline it needed. Highlighted by characters aware of all of the tropes they were living through, it brought necessary wit to the fray. But as the quote goes, "You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," and for many, "Scream 7" has become that villain in the legacy of horror movie franchises.
Others enjoyed Scream 7 while highlighting one particular performance
By the sound of the first reactions to "Scream 7," anyone wanting thoughtful commentary on the state of horror may walk away disappointed. However, if you all you want is characters running away from Ghostface while the villain holds a big blade, this movie may be what you're looking for. X account @ViewerAnon summed up a lot of people's thoughts well: "I had a blast with ['Scream 7']. Shockingly unpretentious — it's a Pt. 7 slasher movie and is just happy to have fun characters and cut them up in clever ways."
Many are undoubtedly most excited to see Neve Campbell back in the saddle. She plays Sidney Prescott, the final girl from the original "Scream" who was last seen in 2011's "Scream 4." But there's another actor many are giving kudos to, like Hunter Bolding of That Hashtag Show: "Isabel May is a real highlight alongside Neve Campbell making her return. It's a triumphant sequel in this long series."
May is probably best known for playing Elsa Dutton in "1883," but she's breaking out in a big way with a prime role in "Scream 7" as Tatum Evans, Sidney's daughter. Even in Manuel São Bento's largely negative review, he admitted, "Isabel May is a standout."
Mixed reactions aren't hurting Scream 7's box office prospects
Full reviews are still being tabulated for "Scream 7" on Rotten Tomatoes, but as of this writing, the movie currently stands at a 44% positive rating from critics. If it holds there or dips even lower, it will become the lowest-rated entry in the entire franchise, beating out 2000's "Scream 3," which stands at a 45%. But the "Scream" movies have built up a lot of goodwill over the years, and this seems to be one franchise that's largely critic-proof.
Anything could change over the weekend, but "Scream 7" is projected to make around $40 to $45 million domestically in its opening weekend, with a global haul of up to $60 million. With a reported budget of $45 million, this would put the movie in an excellent position to turn a profit in the weeks to come, even if some of the more negative reviews convince a few people to stay at home and wait for it to become available on streaming.
If you mostly like what "Scream" has done so far, a few bad reviews may not keep you away. After all, Scott Mantz was up front about where he stands on the franchise: "On one hand, it feels too formulaic, uninspired and far-fetched (even by 'Scream' standards). But I love these movies, so overall, I had fun with it, it has its moments & it's great to see NEVE CAMPBELL back in action!" Even when admitting the movie feels uninspired, reviews from fans are still generally positive. Many more might feel the same after seeing "Scream 7," which comes out in theaters on February 27.