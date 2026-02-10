The Only Scrubs Recap You Need Before The Reboot

Are you ready to return to Sacred Heart Hospital, or do you need a refresher on "Scrubs" before you do? Either way, Looper's got you covered with our recap video above.

"Scrubs," for fans and newbies alike, is a rare hospital sitcom — one that, point in fact, likely inspired modern medical sitcoms like "St. Denis Medical." Even though "Scrubs" is a heightened, quirky, and downright hilarious look at both major sides of the medical profession, with Zach Braff's Dr. John "J.D." Dorian representing physicians and his best friend Dr. Christopher "Turk" Turk (Donald Faison) working alongside him as a surgeon, it also took time during its original nine-season run to address real medical issues like patients without insurance, losing beloved patients, and other realities of the difficult and fraught system. Don't worry, though; "Scrubs" is laugh-out-loud funny beyond its focus on medicine, thanks in large part to J.D.'s overactive imagination, which creates hysterical scenarios while he's enjoying relatively normal days working at Sacred Heart.

So what can we expect from the reboot, which is also led by original creator Bill Lawrence and is set to bring back a good portion of the show's original cast? Here's everything you need to remember about "Scrubs," a beloved medical comedy that delighted audiences when it originally ran back from 2001 to 2010 and which is returning to the airwaves on February 26, 2026.