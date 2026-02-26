5 Best Movies Like The Expendables

One of the biggest selling points of "The Expendables" is that it was going to be the first movie that ever starred the holy trinity of Gen X action movie heroes: Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. This was an especially cool moment for Stallone and Schwarzenegger, with Stallone admitting the two actors took their box office rivalry in the old days personally and let it spill over into sour feelings for each other offscreen as well.

But after "The Expendables," they mended fences and even became good friends — friends who then made a film together as co-headliners. That film, "Escape Plan," was released in 2013 and saw the pair play two tough guys who have to team up to bust out of a high security prison. Not surprisingly, critics didn't love the movie, though they also couldn't help but admit that it was neat seeing Stallone and Schwarzenegger finally pair up for a fun action romp.

If you thought that what equated to a cameo by Schwarzenegger in "The Expendables" was just a tease, and you wanted to actually see those two icons mix it up for two hours, "Escape Plan" is right up your alley. There are two sequels that you might also dig if you like the original, but just know that Schwarzenegger didn't come back for either of them.