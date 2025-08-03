Why Kurt Russell Never Appeared In Sylvester Stallone's Expendables Movies

The 1980s and 1990s are often considered the Golden Age of action movies. It's an era that produced stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dolph Lundgren, the kinds of musclebound heroes who looked cool toting a massive gun and kicking ass with their massive biceps. So, when one of the era's biggest action stars of the day, Sylvester Stallone, decided to pay tribute to those good ol' days in 2010 with his action ensemble "The Expendables," audiences flocked to theaters to see it.

In the film (and its three sequels), Stallone brought together some of the biggest names in action movies, from Arnie, Van Damme, and Lundgren to Bruce Willis, Wesley Snipes, and Jet Li. But even as Stallone continued to pack more stars into the franchise's growing cast, including some modern action heroes like Liam Hemsworth, Terry Crews, and Jason Statham, there's one beloved '80s action star who never joined the team: Kurt Russell.

Despite securing the services of superstars like Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson, it was Russell — who'd starred in action classics like "Escape From New York," which stands head and shoulders above the rest of his action movies — who remained a glaring omission. As it happens, it wasn't because of a lack of interest on Stallone's part; the "Rocky" star actually invited Russell to join the cast of the very first "Expendables" film in 2010. According to him, the former Snake Plissken simply turned down his offer.