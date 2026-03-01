10 Low-Budget Movies That Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are

Making movies is expensive. Even in an age where everyone has cameras built into their phones, the collaborative effort and commitment necessary to make even the most low-fi found footage horror film is gonna max out some credit cards. As weird as it might sound to describe films that cost millions of dollars as "low-budget," it's the simple reality of a business where the most expensive blockbusters can cost upwards of $300 million. Innovations in affordable technology seem to get canceled out by inflation and other factors, making the average budget climb even higher.

Even so, films made for more modest budgets — for our purposes, let's say $15 million and under — can not only make a ton of money, but even do a more impressive job putting the money they spent on the screen than those made with far more resources. The following 10 movies, ordered from the most to least expensive, pulled off cinematic feats far beyond what most would expect from their means. Those in the know might be able to figure out how these filmmaking teams made their films for relatively cheap, but for most people watching these movies, they don't feel cheap.