The Only Recap You Need Before Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2
Kaiju fans, rejoice. More than two years after the end of Season 1, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 is premiering on Apple TV, bringing fans back to the MonsterVerse once again. The crew from the first season is back, including Cate Randa (Anna Sawai), Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), Lee Shaw (Kurt and Wyatt Russell), Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe), and May Olowe-Hewitt (Kiersey Clemons), now facing a new Titan threat. Watch the video above for a complete recap of the show so far and what to expect in Season 2.
"Monarch" Season 1 was a pleasant surprise – a franchise tie-in that expanded on the theatrical films on basically every front. The show introduced new Titan designs, a ton of history and lore about the titular organization that tracks and studies the monsters, and the best batch of characters the MonsterVerse has generated so far. And despite the high-concept sci-fi premise, the show also managed to ground itself in a relatable story about family, loyalty, and the passage of time.
That story gets a pretty satisfying wrap-up at the end of "Monarch" Season 1, but Season 2 looks to be introducing a whole new threat for our characters to contend with. The unique dual-timeline structure from "Monarch" Season 1 remains, with plenty of new secrets about the Monarch organization, the Hollow Earth, and the MonsterVerse as a whole to be unveiled.
A new kaiju threat awaits in Monarch Season 2
"Monarch" Season 2 takes place in 2017 — two years after the modern-day timeline in Season 1, and two years before the events of 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." That places it well ahead of the Godzilla and Kong team-ups from the later MonsterVerse movies, though both kaiju protagonists appear to play heavily into Season 2. Going off the trailer footage, there's a new Titan threat in the oceans of Earth, which ties back to another flashback storyline.
The glimpses we've seen of that new kaiju bear some resemblance to the classic '80s Godzilla foe Biollante, though that could be a reach from some fans. Either way, if Season 2 is anywhere near as good as Season 1, fans will be in for a treat.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 premieres on Apple TV on February 27 and runs for 10 episodes through May 1. Check out the video above for a full catch-up on Season 1 and the movies, before venturing into the next chapter of the MonsterVerse.