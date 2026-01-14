10 Movies That Made Less Money Than Expected

If you look at the biggest box office bombs of every year just since 1990, it becomes clear how common box office flops are. Movies failing to make money happen all the time, and have existed since the nascent days of this medium. However, sometimes box office performances are a little more complicated. Certain titles on the surface can deliver perfectly acceptable box office numbers and even turn a profit. However, these are also the films that never lived up to their fullest financial potential. They may have developed cult followings, and others may now languish in obscurity. They've all had their cultural reputations informed by those distinctly disappointing box office runs.

There are 10 examples of movies that made less money than expected that exemplify this unique phenomenon. Some got saddled with dismal release dates. Others were overshadowed by other new releases. Certain films were out of step with the cultural zeitgeist at the time of their premiere, or had budgets that would make profitability an impossibility under the best of circumstances. Whatever happened here to inform these theatrical runs, these 10 films across a slew of different genres didn't secure the box office success that so many expected them to.