Who Is Carla Mingiardi? The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Dedication Explained

Carla Mingiardi was a costume cutter throughout Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery," which is the same season that features a time jump into the 32nd Century, and that could be part of the reason why her tribute was saved for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." This time jump builds big moments in the "Star Trek: Discovery" timeline, but it also sets the groundwork for the subsequent series, which is set in the same century. It also includes consistent appearances by Discovery's Commander Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), making this a continuation of the show that Mingiardi put so much work into.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Season 1, Episode 3, "Vitus Reflux," is the perfect episode to dedicate to Mingiardi because the costumes are essential to the story. Much of this episode centers around Starfleet Academy and the War College duking it out during a war simulation game called Calica. The laser-tag-style game requires players to wear black armor that manages to look sleek in its design, and each team has a mascot who protects a crucial target. Starfleet Academy's mascot is a lapling who looks like a lizard with giant bug-like eyes, and the War College is represented by a furry horned creature known as a mugato. These species prove just how imaginative the costume department can be as they make the mascots look other-worldly and familiar all at the same time. Mingiardi's obituary states that she was always up for having some fun, and this episode exhibits that quality through its costuming.