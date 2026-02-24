Who Is Carla Mingiardi? The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Dedication Explained
Contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Vitus Reflux"
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is filled with tributes to characters and actors that helped build the legacy of this iconic franchise. The James T. Kirk Pavilion is a prominent part of Starfleet Academy, and a portion of the outdoor landscape is even dedicated to a memorable guest star. These nods are timely, given the fact that "Star Trek" is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary. While many of these acknowledgments focus on the actors that shaped the franchise, there is one solemn tribute that recognizes a crew member whose work behind the scenes has helped us immerse ourselves in the futuristic world of "Star Trek."
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Season 1, Episode 3, "Vitus Reflux," concludes with a written tribute that reads, "In loving memory of Carla Mingiardi," who was a costume cutter for "Star Trek: Short Treks" and "Star Trek: Discovery." According to her obituary, Mingiardi died of cancer on September 9, 2024, at the age of 59, and the decision to dedicate this specific episode to Mingiardi honors both her legacy and her work on one particular show.
Why it's so important that Carla Mingiardi is mentioned in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Carla Mingiardi was a costume cutter throughout Season 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery," which is the same season that features a time jump into the 32nd Century, and that could be part of the reason why her tribute was saved for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." This time jump builds big moments in the "Star Trek: Discovery" timeline, but it also sets the groundwork for the subsequent series, which is set in the same century. It also includes consistent appearances by Discovery's Commander Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), making this a continuation of the show that Mingiardi put so much work into.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Season 1, Episode 3, "Vitus Reflux," is the perfect episode to dedicate to Mingiardi because the costumes are essential to the story. Much of this episode centers around Starfleet Academy and the War College duking it out during a war simulation game called Calica. The laser-tag-style game requires players to wear black armor that manages to look sleek in its design, and each team has a mascot who protects a crucial target. Starfleet Academy's mascot is a lapling who looks like a lizard with giant bug-like eyes, and the War College is represented by a furry horned creature known as a mugato. These species prove just how imaginative the costume department can be as they make the mascots look other-worldly and familiar all at the same time. Mingiardi's obituary states that she was always up for having some fun, and this episode exhibits that quality through its costuming.