Starfleet Academy Pays Tribute To One Memorable Star Trek Guest Star

There was a time when Starfleet Academy stood at the center of the United Federation of Planets. That all ended amid The Burn, which was caused by a subspace shockwave that led to the deaths of millions, a huge part of the "Star Trek: Discovery" timeline. Years later, the Federation is ready to start a new chapter by reopening Starfleet Academy, but the new "Star Trek" series proves that the Federation isn't ready to leave the past behind for good.

While "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" spends its first season introducing us to new characters, it also makes several nods to beloved ones from years gone by, including Boothby (who was played by Ray Walston, one of the many "Star Trek" actors who have passed away). The Starfleet Academy gardener shaped the lives of several captains, and his legacy lives on at the Boothby Memorial Park, which is seen toward the beginning of "Starfleet Academy" Season 1, Episode 2. His career spanned more than 50 years at the school, and he mentored several students, including Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

Boothby famously helped Captain Picard answer a deep moral question in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 5 episode "The First Duty." This was the first of Boothby's three appearances in the franchise, and it helped us understand his natural wisdom. Walston had his own legacy to uphold when stepping into this guest role, and it's all due to a sitcom that turned him into a science fiction icon during the same decade that "Star Trek: The Original Series" premiered.