Why Obel Wochak From Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Looks So Familiar

The roles that typically go to the top of any biography of actor David Keeley include the 2004 remake of "The Manchurian Candidate" — a Denzel Washington flop that's still worth watching — the TV show "Warehouse 13," and the oft-forgotten "Total Recall 2070" series. As you'll notice, two of those three are sci-fi projects like "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." Other credits Keeley has in the genre are the TV series "Impulse," "Codename: Eternity," "Robocop" (another flop, adapted to TV from the original '80s blockbuster), and "Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension."

That said, Keeley has also worked in just about every genre imaginable, with roles that go all the way back to two TV movies in the 1980s. Other noteworthy TV credits of Keeley's include "Suits," "Kung-Fu: The Legend Continues," "Heartland," and "Designated Survivor."

Primarily sticking to the small screen and garnering the occasional TV movie role, Keeley has taken few theatrical gigs, with "The Manchurian Candidate" being the one most worthy of note. Keeley is also an occasional voice actor, appearing in the original 2001 "Devil May Cry" video game as Nelo Angelo, later revealed as Dante's brother, Vergil, as well as the cartoons "Ultra Force" and "Cadillacs and Dinosaurs."