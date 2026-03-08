Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Starred In A Forgotten Crime Thriller With Dwayne Johnson

"Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton knows a thing or two about genre movies. Whether it's an end-of-the-world disaster flick like "Armageddon" or a crime caper like "Bandits," he shows up and mixes it up with the best in the biz. A lesser-mentioned but still sensational performance from the actor comes in the 2010 crime thriller "Faster," which also stars Dwayne Johnson.

"Faster" turns out to be a revenge story through and through. After Jimmy Cullen, aka Driver (Johnson), serves his time behind bars, he heads on a quest for vengeance, searching for his pound of flesh from all those who double-crossed him and played a role in his brother Gary's (Matt Gerald) death. Thornton plays detective Slade Humphries, who, along with his partner Cicero (Carla Gugino), hunts down Cullen.

Even though "Faster" didn't electrify the box office (making $35.6 million from a $24 million budget), nor did it receive glowing reviews (41% and 52% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively), it's still a twisty and entertaining thriller that unravels as the viewer ventures further into the story. Thornton plays a crucial role in the movie, as he tails Cullen and serves a bigger purpose in the overall storyline. While it might not get the credit it deserves, "Faster" is one of Billy Bob Thornton's most underrated movies.