12 Movies From The '70s That Still Hold Up

The 1970s were a decade of change in the United States (and around the world), from the Watergate political scandal and the Vietnam War to the pop-culture flourish of the free-love hippie movement. Add in intense cultural moments like the unexpected endings for both Elvis Presley and The Beatles, and we have an era that left an indelible mark on history — and cinema.

In fact, it was a time when movies really began to evolve and filmmakers flourished, breaking cinematic molds and releasing surprisingly raw, realistic movies that laid bare human emotions and collective societal fears. Of course, just like any other decade, some of these films hold up while others don't. After a solid 50 years have passed, our cultural norms and special effects capabilities have changed.

For example, while "Grease" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are still much loved and provide a raucous good time, they both seem dated these days — although a solid argument still exists that "Rocky Horror" was trailblazing for its queer-centric storyline. They're a great snapshot of a moment in time, for sure, and people definitely still want to do the "Time Warp" and sing along to "You're the One That I Want." That doesn't mean these musicals should remain cinematic masterpieces.

Here, however, is a list of 1970s films that we feel confident still hold up upon your first view — or your 50th.