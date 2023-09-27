Ahsoka Episode 7 Confirms One Star Wars Rebel's New Job - And It's Perfect

Showrunner Dave Filoni's live-action "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka" is effectively a new season of his mid-2010s cartoon "Star Wars Rebels" in all but name. While some characters like lead Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) have appeared in previous live-action "Star Wars" shows, "Ahsoka" is the first viewers have seen of major "Rebels" characters like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) since its conclusion in 2018.

The sole main "Rebels" cast member absent from "Ahsoka" is Zeb Orrelios (voiced by Steve Blum). In Episode 7, however, Eza Bridger (Eman Esfandi) reveals what Zeb has been up to since "Rebels" as he's reviewing major developments that have taken place during his absence. As it turns out, Zeb is now "training recruits," presumably for the New Republic army.

Whereas Hera's tactical expertise in "Rebels" pays off with her landing a position as a military general, Zeb is more of a brute force fighter. Passing down his expertise to new recruits for the New Republic, then, similarly makes use of the skillset that largely defines his character throughout "Rebels."