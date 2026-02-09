The Mandalorian And Grogu Super Bowl Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Tons of new movie trailers make their debut every Super Bowl, but extra expectations are attached when they're for major franchise flicks. A new teaser promoting "The Mandalorian and Grogu" aired during the Super Bowl, and "Star Wars" fans are definitely abuzz — but, unfortunately, they didn't like it.

"The Mandalorian & Grogu Super Bowl ad looks like the Energizer Bunny Darth Vader commercial, not a look at a real movie that's releasing in theaters," said X user Ryan Arey. Most fans had one important complaint about the movie's marketing thus far in general — it's been terrible and inconsistent, with the first teaser trailer for the film going down in history as one of the worst "Star Wars" trailers of all time. "They're calling The Mandalorian and Grogu the worst marketed movie of all time and they're right," said SloppyBowser. "the problem is that nobody knows what mandalorian and grogu movie is about. how the heck do they not have a marketing team is beyond inconceivable," agreed YourAnonTruth1.

But the biggest problem consumers had with the commercial was that it chose to parody other Super Bowl ads instead of explaining the film's premise. "The Mandalorian and Grogu TV spot they came up with ... was a fake truck commercial?!?! Are you kidding me? That was the best they could do!?!? hahahahaa," remarked derekwkim.