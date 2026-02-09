The Mandalorian And Grogu Super Bowl Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Tons of new movie trailers make their debut every Super Bowl, but extra expectations are attached when they're for major franchise flicks. A new teaser promoting "The Mandalorian and Grogu" aired during the Super Bowl, and "Star Wars" fans are definitely abuzz — but, unfortunately, they didn't like it.
"The Mandalorian & Grogu Super Bowl ad looks like the Energizer Bunny Darth Vader commercial, not a look at a real movie that's releasing in theaters," said X user Ryan Arey. Most fans had one important complaint about the movie's marketing thus far in general — it's been terrible and inconsistent, with the first teaser trailer for the film going down in history as one of the worst "Star Wars" trailers of all time. "They're calling The Mandalorian and Grogu the worst marketed movie of all time and they're right," said SloppyBowser. "the problem is that nobody knows what mandalorian and grogu movie is about. how the heck do they not have a marketing team is beyond inconceivable," agreed YourAnonTruth1.
But the biggest problem consumers had with the commercial was that it chose to parody other Super Bowl ads instead of explaining the film's premise. "The Mandalorian and Grogu TV spot they came up with ... was a fake truck commercial?!?! Are you kidding me? That was the best they could do!?!? hahahahaa," remarked derekwkim.
The Mandalorian and Grogu will be forces for good in their movie
For quite a while, "Star Wars" fans had no idea what "The Mandalorian and Grogu" would actually be about. When we last saw both characters in the Season 3 finale of "The Mandalorian," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) had officially adopted Grogu. All but settling down as a single father, Din opts for honest work while planning to continue Grogu's Jedi training, including taking him to go through his Trials — a series of five tests young padawans have to pass to become full-fledged members of the Order.
Fortunately, LucasFilm has released a plot synopsis in conjunction with the first look trailer. It reads, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself)."
The film — which will also feature Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Huttlet, son of Jabba — will be released on May 22, 2026.