10 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is both one of the best comedy TV shows of all time, and one of the best cop shows ever made. Those themes don't always go together well — after all, cops are meant to deal with life's gritty realities. But "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" still manages to find the fun and the joy in the day-to-day lives of a group of New York detectives.

The show starts off with a strong ensemble that stays largely the same for its eight season run, led by Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) — a goofy detective with superb intuition and a penchant for hijinks — and Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), a longtime officer whose fastidious, high-caliber work has been opening doors for marginalized cops since the '70s. Captain Holt's introduction as the 99th's new commanding officer is the instigation for the series' pilot, and his relationship with Jake is quickly established as the centerpiece of the show.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is packed tight with jokes. Only a series like "30 Rock" or "The Good Place" could challenge it in a competition to see which series has a higher density of good bits. The sheer amount of comedy makes it the perfect show to rewatch, because it's always possible to catch a joke you never noticed before. The series is also notable for its fun cast of characters, including: Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz).