12 Most Underrated Horror Movies Of The 2010s

The 2010s boasted a variety of amazing horror movies. Films like the mind-bending monster flick "The Babadook" and the South Korean zombie horror "Train to Busan" showed where the genre was heading and how it would continue to grow in the 2020s. The 2010s paved the way for what has already been an excellent decade of horror so far, with options like the pandemic screenlife "Host" and the creature feature "After Midnight" (which got a theatrical release in 2020) continuing to push the genre forward.

However, there are several horror projects from the 2010s that don't get enough love. These films were dismissed by audiences at the time (and often still are today), awarded rotten scores on Rotten Tomatoes and not thought about again. Maybe they were boring or the pacing was too slow. Whatever the reason, audiences wrote them off.

Critics saw something in them though, whether it was because of discussions of loneliness in the southwest or the quiet tension that continued to build over the course of 90 minutes. Based on the differing Rotten Tomatoes scores between critics and audiences, these movies are the underrated gems of the 2010s, complete with zombie flicks, Lovecraftian horror, and the tried and true haunted house plots.