10 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of New Girl

The most interesting Season 1 "New Girl" episode to rewatch is definitely "Injured." It offers some of the show's best laughs while laying the foundation for certain characters and relationships moving forward. It starts with Nick sustaining a painful back ache during a football game and, because Nick has no health insurance, Jess immediately takes him to her friend Sadie (June Diane Raphael), who is an OB-GYN, much to Nick's embarrassment. Sadie spots a concerning lump near Nick's throat, and refers him to get an ultrasound. The gang are faced with the possibility that Nick has a deadly illness.

The episode soon transitions into a "last night on Earth" sort of adventure, where everyone (including Cece) is alarmed by Nick's potential prognosis. At first they drunkenly eulogize him; Winston's Aaron Neville impression is gold, and Nick, Schmidt and Cece offer a few bars of rap to varying degrees of success. Jess pushes Nick to think about whether or not he's taken risks, and as a result, they end up at the beach, where he runs into the freezing-cold Pacific. The episode explores a turning point not just for Nick, but also for Winston, who must part with his old, beat-up SUV. The SUV was an illegal basketball recruitment gift, and parting with it means starting a new chapter of his life. "Injured" is the first episode where every main character is on the same wavelength both comedically and philosophically.