Robert Duvall's Final Role Came In An Overlooked Christian Bale Netflix Movie

Adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name, "The Pale Blue Eye" is about a Romantic era detective (Bale) who has to solve a series of murders at a military academy. He is aided by a young cadet from the school named — but who is not yet the writer of legend — Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling). Duvall has only a few minutes of screen time, but he brings a mountain of gravitas to the role of Jean-Pepe, a character whose decades of knowledge and impressive library of books prove crucial to the case.

"The Pale Blue Eye" actually marks the second time that Bale and Duvall appeared in a film together, with the previous being one of the best family movies of all time. That movie was "Newsies," the 1992 Disney musical that starred a still-teenaged Bale playing opposite Duvall's version of famed newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

Duvall and Bale nearly shared the screen one other time between "Newsies" and "The Pale Blue Eye." The 2013 crime drama "Out of the Furnace" was directed by Scott Cooper, who would later direct "Eye" for Bale. But only Bale appeared in the previous film. Duvall was sought for a role but ultimately didn't sign on to the project.