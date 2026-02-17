12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of Rick And Morty

When it first premiered in 2013, few could have guessed that "Rick and Morty" would become a cultural phenomenon. Over time, the series has built upon its ever-expanding lore and Rick's (Justin Roiland and Ian Cardoni) backstory. Much of the show is linear as a way to avoid time travel, and despite its multidimensional structure, the overarching narrative of "Rick and Morty" involves character development that differs from most animated series.

"Rick and Morty" is running full steam on Adult Swim, releasing new seasons at relatively regular intervals. After more than 80 episodes, the adult animated series has brought more than enough comedy, melodrama, and complex storytelling to the masses. Many of the best episodes of "Rick and Morty" have both permeated the zeitgeist while being highly rewatchable.

Of course, rewatchability is entirely subjective, but several episodes have consistently drawn fans in for repeated viewing. Many have contributed to memes, added extensive lore to the overarching storyline, and contained character or worldbuilding details that may not have been apparent the first time around. These episodes are presented in no particular order, as they're all equally worth a rewatch by new and longtime fans alike.