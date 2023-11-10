What Is Mr. Poopybutthole? Rick And Morty's 'Friend' Is More Powerful Than You Think
Mr. Poopybutthole has been a beloved character since Season 2's "Total Rickall," considered by many to be one of the best episodes of "Rick and Morty." The Smith family meets all kinds of colorful beings that are actually parasites infecting their memories. Beth believes Mr. Poopybutthole is one, too, only to discover he is actually telling the truth. The character has continued to appear periodically throughout the show, sometimes interacting with Rick and Morty and sometimes watching the show and offering commentary. It brings up the question, "What is Mr. Poopybutthole supposed to be?"
He may look like a sentient banana with a top hat, but series creator Dan Harmon has weighed in on how Mr. Poopybutthole fits into the larger "Rick and Morty" mythos. Specifically, he explains how Mr. Poopybutthole could be a family friend of the Smiths without the audience having seen him previously. He tells Cinema Blend, "He shows up where those parasites are, and he's more of a fourth dimensional phantom species that isn't bound by space, and only appears in concentrations of temporal malfunction or misperception and breakdown. Mr. Poopybutthole is insinuating himself into the universe regardless of timeline. And the same powers that allow him to do that allow him to directly talk with the audience."
With that kind of explanation, maybe it would be best to take a cue from Rick and not think about it too much.
Mr. Poopybutthole has a lot of backstory Rick and Morty fans may not be aware of
Dan Harmon made it clear there are no right or wrong answers when it comes to any of this stuff, as long as it hasn't been canonized. He's just having fun, but it would explain the unique position Mr. Poopybutthole exists in within "Rick and Morty." If he's an extradimensional being, it would make sense he could pop into Rick and Morty's universe to help them with a heist and then jump back to his world where "Rick and Morty" is a TV show.
Whether Harmon's explanation for Mr. Poopybutthole is the "right" one remains to be seen, but it does shoot down one fan theory that's emerged regarding the character. Cinema Blend brings up how many fans believed the events of "Total Rickall" weren't canon to the larger "Rick and Morty" series. The idea posited that the episode was about a different Rick and Morty in the multiverse, one where Mr. Poopybutthole is, in fact, a longtime family friend. Co-creator Justin Roiland points out, "The rocks that [Rick's] loading into the back of the ship in the Fart episode ['Mortynight Run'] — those rocks that he's throwing in the back of the ship, those are the same rocks that he's throwing away at the beginning of the parasite episode. And if you look closely, they have the parasite pods on them. I don't think too many people have caught that."
It's a small bit of continuity to confirm that "Total Rickall," which is actually inspired by "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," takes place in the main "Rick and Morty" timeline. And it shows how Mr. Poopybutthole is far more powerful than merely being proficient in karate.