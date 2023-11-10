What Is Mr. Poopybutthole? Rick And Morty's 'Friend' Is More Powerful Than You Think

Mr. Poopybutthole has been a beloved character since Season 2's "Total Rickall," considered by many to be one of the best episodes of "Rick and Morty." The Smith family meets all kinds of colorful beings that are actually parasites infecting their memories. Beth believes Mr. Poopybutthole is one, too, only to discover he is actually telling the truth. The character has continued to appear periodically throughout the show, sometimes interacting with Rick and Morty and sometimes watching the show and offering commentary. It brings up the question, "What is Mr. Poopybutthole supposed to be?"

He may look like a sentient banana with a top hat, but series creator Dan Harmon has weighed in on how Mr. Poopybutthole fits into the larger "Rick and Morty" mythos. Specifically, he explains how Mr. Poopybutthole could be a family friend of the Smiths without the audience having seen him previously. He tells Cinema Blend, "He shows up where those parasites are, and he's more of a fourth dimensional phantom species that isn't bound by space, and only appears in concentrations of temporal malfunction or misperception and breakdown. Mr. Poopybutthole is insinuating himself into the universe regardless of timeline. And the same powers that allow him to do that allow him to directly talk with the audience."

With that kind of explanation, maybe it would be best to take a cue from Rick and not think about it too much.