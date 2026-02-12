5 Best Valentine's Movies On Netflix

Quick, without Googling it — do you know the origins of Valentine's Day? More to the point, do you even care? As with most holidays, it's not so much how it started that people generally care about. It's the way the holiday is currently celebrated that is important. And the way people tend to celebrate Valentine's Day is to send flowers, eat chocolates, and watch movies about people falling in love.

If you aren't especially picky about what kind of love story you want to watch on or around February 14, then check out our list of the best romantic movies of all time and line up a few of the ones that sound most appealing to you. However, if you want something a little more focused on Valentine's Day vibes, we've got you covered.

These five movies, all of which are currently available on Netflix, cover a pretty decent span of subgenres — rom-com, steamy period piece, delightfully cheesy Hallmark fare, etc. — and should scratch whatever specific itch you have for your Valentine's Day viewing. While we won't spoil any of these movies' endings, you can rest assured that none of them conclude on a downer note: We felt that type of climax wasn't the right fit for people specifically looking for a "Valentine's Day" movie.