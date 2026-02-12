5 Best Valentine's Movies On Netflix
Quick, without Googling it — do you know the origins of Valentine's Day? More to the point, do you even care? As with most holidays, it's not so much how it started that people generally care about. It's the way the holiday is currently celebrated that is important. And the way people tend to celebrate Valentine's Day is to send flowers, eat chocolates, and watch movies about people falling in love.
If you aren't especially picky about what kind of love story you want to watch on or around February 14, then check out our list of the best romantic movies of all time and line up a few of the ones that sound most appealing to you. However, if you want something a little more focused on Valentine's Day vibes, we've got you covered.
These five movies, all of which are currently available on Netflix, cover a pretty decent span of subgenres — rom-com, steamy period piece, delightfully cheesy Hallmark fare, etc. — and should scratch whatever specific itch you have for your Valentine's Day viewing. While we won't spoil any of these movies' endings, you can rest assured that none of them conclude on a downer note: We felt that type of climax wasn't the right fit for people specifically looking for a "Valentine's Day" movie.
An Unexpected Valentine
While Christmas is the holiday that people tend to associate with Hallmark movies, the company has just about every holiday covered — especially Valentine's Day. And luckily, more and more Hallmark movies have been coming to Netflix fairly quickly after they're released, so you don't even have to subscribe to Hallmark+ to see them all.
"An Unexpected Valentine" stars Hallmark movie mainstay Lacey Chabert as chocolatier Hannah. One day, while using a rideshare service to get home, she finds that the previous passenger had apparently left an engagement ring on the seat. Hannah brings this to the attention of the rideshare vehicle's driver, Finn (Robert Buckley), and they set out on an adventure across the city to find the ring's owner — while, of course, falling for each other in the process.
What's important here is that 2025's "An Unexpected Valentine" is a Hallmark movie. No better, no worse. If that statement excites you, then you'll have a great time watching it. If that makes you roll your eyes, then this probably isn't the Valentine's Day movie for you. For those who are Hallmark original movie fans, it might sweeten the pot to know that it's from the director of "An Unexpected Christmas." Here's hoping "An Unexpected Cinco de Mayo" completes the trilogy someday.
- Cast: Lacey Chabert, Robert Buckley, Jess Brown
- Director: Michael Robison
- Rating: TV-G
- Runtime: 84 minutes
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Couples and hopeless romantics of all ages are likely looking for movies to watch on Valentine's Day this year, so we wanted to make sure we included one for the teen crowd. Probably the best teen romance movie on Netflix — at least among those with happy endings — is 2018's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before." It's also the most critically acclaimed film on this list, of any age range or subgenre, with an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Based on Jenny Han's book of the same name, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" centers on a high schooler named Lara Jean (Lana Condor) who likes to write letters to boys that she has a crush on. Well, she doesn't write them "to" the boys exactly, as she doesn't actually send any of them the letters; it's more just to get her feelings on paper before she locks the letters away. But when her nosy younger sister gets into Lara Jean's stash of unsent love letters, they subsequently find their way to their intended recipients.
While this initially throws Lara Jean's life into turmoil, as several of the boys confront her about the letters, it has the upside of finally forcing Lara Jean to actually take her feelings from words to action — specifically, in regards to her old middle school crush, Peter (Noah Centineo).
- Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish
- Director: Susan Johnson
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 99 minutes
People We Meet on Vacation
Now we come to the obligatory rom-com about two close friends who are obviously perfect for each other romantically, but somehow they don't see it — at least, until they finally do. Not that anyone watching 2026's "People We Meet on Vacation" doesn't assume that Alex (Tom Blyth) and Poppy (Emily Bader) are probably going to end up together. Even so, the journey to get there is still incredibly charming and funny, and well worth watching even if the outcome doesn't blow your mind.
Alex and Poppy have history together that goes back before we first meet them in the film, though that past is slowly revealed via flashbacks. Basically, the two seem to keep finding themselves together on trips and vacations, or at parties, weddings, and other events. They are never a couple during any of these excursions, though they do tend to prioritize spending time with each other — sometimes forsaking other physical and/or emotional connections with others in the process.
It takes longer than it should, and doesn't come without some frustration and heartache, but they eventually realize that there's a reason they always seem to reconnect and want to spend so much time together. It's a really cute movie, and if you end up loving it, then you should definitely consider following it up with some of our picks for the best movies like "People We Meet on Vacation."
- Cast: Emily Bader, Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook
- Director: Brett Haley
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 118 minutes
You've Got Mail
If you're a fan of rom-coms, then you're probably a fan of Nora Ephron. She's written and/or directed some of the all-time classics of the genre, including fan favorites like "When Harry Met Sally" and "Sleepless in Seattle." She was also responsible for the wise move of bringing "Sleepless in Seattle" co-leads Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan back together for "You've Got Mail." Ranking every Nora Ephron movie, "You've Got Mail" is among her top five best, which is high praise indeed considering her filmography.
In this 1998 outing, Hanks and Ryan play Joe and Kathleen, who are both in the bookstore business. Seems like they'd be perfect for each other, right? There's just one problem — Kathleen runs a small, independent bookstore, while Joe is a member of the family that owns a big box bookstore chain. And that chain is about to open a location near Kathleen's shop, which will undoubtably hurt her business.
Joe knows this, but Kathleen doesn't. That's because they met in one of those newfangled AOL chat rooms, and don't know each other's last names — so Kathleen doesn't know that Joe is Joe Fox of the Fox Books family. Will they get all this figured out so that everyone's business will be okay and they can fall in love in the process? It's a Nora Ephron rom-com, so yeah, obviously. But it's Hanks and Ryan, so it's the most charming thing you've ever seen.
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Parker Posey
- Director: Nora Ephron
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 119 minutes
Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022)
Not that you planned to watch any of these romance movies with your kids, but up to this point, they could have at least been in the room while you watched. For "Lady Chatterley's Lover," Netflix's 2022 take on the oft-adapted D. H. Lawrence novel of the same name, you'd better make sure the kids are either in bed or sufficiently distracted for a couple of hours. This is that steamy period piece we teased earlier, in case that wasn't obvious.
A proper, upper-class woman named Constance Reid (Emma Corrin) — the titular Lady Chatterley — finds herself sexually frustrated when her husband is injured in World War I and can no longer maintain a physical relationship with her. So she scratches those itches that her husband can no longer reach with Oliver (Jack O'Connell), a gamekeeper in her employ, who himself is recently single after his wife left him during the war.
As it goes with movies like this, we come to learn that Constance's husband isn't the greatest guy anyway, so we can't help but root for the affair — especially as it becomes clear that it isn't just about lust, but that she and Oliver have grown connected by their hearts in addition to their bodies.
- Cast: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell, Joely Richardson
- Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 127 minutes