10 Worst Sitcom Couples Of All Time, Ranked

Jerry (Chris Grace) and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) from "Superstore" are often quite sweet, and provide many laughs on one of the more under-appreciated sitcoms in recent history. Sandra is a pathetic character, but when she meets Jerry, it's like she's finally found someone who's as much of a sad-sack as she is. Granting Sandra happiness with Jerry feels like narrative karma, so it's actually gratifying to see her get something good.

That's why it hurts so much more that they become hard to watch. When Sandra and Jerry meet, Sandra is unable to immediately date him because she has been going along with a lie that she is the one who's been dating the regional manager, Jeff (Michael Bunin), not Mattheo (Nico Santos), who is actually secretly going out with Jeff. When Sandra's coworker Carol (Irene White)— who began a relationship with Jerry after Sandra was forced to keep up her charade about Jeff— discovers that Jerry broke up with her to pursue Sandra, Carol becomes terrifying in her obsession with Jerry and Sandra — and that's where the couple becomes too pathetic.

Carol demands that Sandra "give Jerry back" during a store staff meeting, and after they fight about it, the staff steamrolls Sandra and votes for her to break up with Jerry so Carol can date him again. What makes it even more infuriating is that Jerry and Sandra actually accept the staff's decision and call it quits. Jerry and Sandra eventually get back together again, but their bizarre love triangle with Carol makes their story nearly unbearable.