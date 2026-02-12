12 Best Horror Movie Scream Kings Ranked

You may not know his name, but any self-respecting horror movie fan recognizes Tom Atkins the moment he walks onscreen. The ultimate "Hey, it's that guy" of horror actors, Atkins appeared in a motley collection of thrillers and chillers from the 1980s through the 2020s, usually playing gruff police officers or desperate scientists.

Atkins is best known for his collaborations with directors John Carpenter and George A. Romero. In 1980, "The Fog" (one of Carpenter's best movies) gave Atkins his breakthrough role as Nick Castle, the everyman who picks up hitchhiker Elizabeth (Jamie Lee Curtis) just as the titular evil fog rolls in. He would also go on to star in "Escape from New York" and the once-maligned, now-reappraised cult classic "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," produced by Carpenter. As for Romero, Atkins can be spotted in "Creepshow," (and its Shudder TV revival), "Two Evil Eyes," and "Bruiser."

Regardless of whatever bizarre or terrifying cinematic situation he stumbles into, Atkins can be counted on to ground the film in reality with his mustachioed masculinity, whether he's battling an ax-wielding coal miner turned serial killer ("My Bloody Valentine 3D"), a killer zombie with a badge ("Maniac Cop"), or a race of brain-eating alien slugs ("Night of the Creeps").