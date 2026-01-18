'80s Horror Movies That Were Banned Or Censored

Few horror films have managed to gain the infamy that "Cannibal Holocaust" did upon its release. Framed as a found footage film that follows the aftermath of a group of anthropologists' fatal trip into the Amazon rainforest to study a group of cannibals with a camera crew in tow, it portrays the actual killing of real animals on top of some very realistic gore effects that see the anthropologists get torn limb from limb.

The flick is a rarity in that it managed to have actual legal repercussions for its production crew. Director Ruggero Deodato's native country of Italy accused him of murdering his actors to make his special effects look more realistic, and he had to produce one of the living stars in court to prove no harm had come to them. The charges were dropped, but "Cannibal Holocaust" was still banned in several countries, including Italy, Australia, Norway, and Iceland. It received an X rating by the U.S.'s Motion Picture Association and would make the video nasties list in the United Kingdom.

Time has passed, and the film has become more widely available — you can stream it on platforms like Shudder with ease nowadays. Its cultural impact lives on, too, in the works of directors like Eli Roth, who names "Cannibal Holocaust" as one of the inspirations for his film "The Green Inferno." Yet even now, it's still a movie that's too disturbing to finish in one sitting for many horror mavens.