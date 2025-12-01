10 Controversial Changes Game Of Thrones Made From George R. R. Martin's Books

When most people think of controversial "Game of Thrones" decisions these days, they think first of the polarizing final season. It's understandable, given that the HBO titan reigned for years as the biggest show on Earth, only to wrap things up in a dimly lit, narratively perplexing mess. With the success of "House of the Dragon" and the easing effect of years, the strongest ire over that finale has faded, and the show's primary reputation still centers around its many shining moments.

But long before showrunners David Benioff and D. B.Weiss ran out of material to adapt from George R. R. Martin's unfinished novel series, they were already making a wide range of changes. Many of those made perfect sense. After all, a 10-episode season of television is a totally different beast than an 800-word novel. Adaptations must take creative liberties, and "Game of Thrones" soared to global success through its own. The fact remains, though, that many of these individual changes from the "Game of Thrones" books did more damage to the story than good.

Or, at least, many would say that. Others may uphold the HBO version of events as the superior story. Whichever side you fall on, these changes from the "Song of Ice and Fire" novels were polarizing among fans at the time, and they remain so. Today, we're taking a look at the most controversial changes "Game of Thrones" made to the source material in an attempt to reevaluate them, or, perhaps, to categorize them clearly as mistakes.