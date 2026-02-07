All 5 Strangers Horror Movies, Ranked

It probably should have been a bad omen when Renny Harlin announced that his reboot trilogy was going to delve into how the Strangers became the Strangers. This premise pretty much negates what made these antagonists scary to begin with. Nevertheless, you won't find anything in "The Strangers: Chapter 1" that actually contributes to this fundamentally flawed idea — it's really more of a dreadful remake of the 2008 film. The key difference is that the main couple, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Troy Gutierrez), are the "strangers" of the story. Upon experiencing car trouble in the hilariously ominous small town of Venus, Oregon, the couple are courted with a local AirBnB cabin to spend the night. But it doesn't take long before they're tormented by three masked killers in the middle of the night.

The inaugural film in Harlin's trilogy is by far the worst entry in the series on the basis of its derivative scares, terrible performances, and complete lack of identity. It also doesn't help that Petsch and Gutierrez have the romantic chemistry of driftwood. "Chapter 1" is filled with over-reheated leftovers that border on plagiarism considering how closely Harlin repeats many of the same story beats, including a couple with an unsure future, an accidental casualty, and the iconic final confrontation. At least Gus Van Sant's "Psycho" took some creative liberties with Alfred Hitchcock's material. The film is also an eyesore to look at too, with its setting immersed in flat, murky lighting that never makes this isolated environment come to life. The only positive in its favor is that, unlike most multi-part film sagas of late, it at least has the courage to let people know upfront that they're only getting a third of a movie.