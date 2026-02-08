10 Best Cult Classics Of The 1970s, Ranked

The 1970s are an interesting decade for cinema, bridging the gap between the counterculture indies of the late 1960s and the massive blockbusters of the 1980s, so it makes sense that they would have more than their fair share of cult classics. This includes films that were ignored, misunderstood, or even criticized when they were first released but have since gone on to be appreciated by new generations of audiences.

Often quirky, iconoclastic, or just plain weird, these films represent some of the most unique creative output of the decade. There's something wonderful about the fact that even these ultimate underdogs can go on to have second or even third lives among cinemagoers, with their eccentric qualities appreciated well beyond their initial release. Whether they've lived on through home video or midnight screenings, over the years they've developed a committed and incredibly loyal fan base. These movies may not be for everyone, but for the select audiences that connect with them, they're everything.