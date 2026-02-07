10 Underrated Horror TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch
Horror might kill it on the big screen, but if done right, it's equally as good as a TV show. Think of "It: Welcome to Derry" and "The Walking Dead" as recent examples of how it's possible to elevate the genre, make it work on the small screen, and achieve mainstream attention. Even though there's an already built-in audience for these series, not everything receives the hype and love it deserves upon arrival. To say there are underrated horror TV shows would be the understatement of the century.
Whether in the past or modern times, there are hidden gems buried better than some of the bodies from the storylines. Sure, the most ardent, card-carrying members of the online terror troop have watched everything listed below, but the general audience might be blissfully unaware of the endless fright nights on offer. Seriously, wouldn't fans of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies want to see Freddy Krueger spook it up as a host of an anthology series? Or how about finding out more about the demonic lore from "The Exorcist?" The only acceptable answer to both of these questions is yes.
Fortunately, there's no need to go hunting for demons, witches, dream monsters, and creeps on your own. We have assembled the ultimate must-watch list of underrated horror TV shows. Prep the snacks, kill the lights, and calm the heart rate for all the delightful dread ahead, because it's showtime!
Creepshow
In 1982, horror legends Stephen King and George A. Romero teamed up to create a wicked anthology film, "Creepshow." It received two further sequels before the franchise scurried into the shadows for a much-needed slumber. In 2019, "Creepshow" returned as a series to Shudder, the streaming home of horror.
Like the films, the show follows an anthology format with almost every episode featuring two stories and the resident Creep popping up for a hello and goodbye in the interludes. These macabre tales explore all types of somber situations and peculiar premises, such as an angry man discovering a severed finger that grows into a creature and werewolves attacking Nazis during World War II — this all happens in the first season, by the way. For those who like to use reference points for comparison, think of "Creepshow" as "Goosebumps" but for adults.
The show features sharp writing and even sharper wit, so it's unsurprising to see the type of guest stars it attracted. Everyone from Giancarlo Esposito to Tricia Helfer, David Arquette, and Ali Larter show up here; as well as some horror royalty in the form of Justin Long, Keith David, and Barbara Crampton. There are four seasons and two specials to savor, but there's also an accompanying comic book series from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics which continues the madness and mayhem on the page. With 85% critical approval and a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creepshow" summons those who love their programming a little more grim than usual.
The Creep Tapes
The "Creep" franchise knows how to provide a chill as Mark Duplass' mysterious serial killer lures his victims in this found-footage nightmare then assumes their identities afterward. He's not quite Leatherface, but let's say that most people make it out alive after meeting him. Honestly, more people need to talk about these movies because they're that good; better than a lot of mainstream horror out there. If that doesn't sell you on them enough, just know that "Creep 2" is one of the rare horror movies with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
For fans of the films, or newcomers, the good news is there's a TV show titled "The Creep Tapes" which lives up to its apt name and ensures you'll never trust another stranger again. Keeping in line with the movies, the series centers on Duplass' killer and his reign of terror as he targets new people to stalk and harass. The episodes are extremely tidy too, with each of them running less than 30 minutes, making it too easy to binge-watch all the seasons in one sitting.
While "The Creep Tapes" might not be breaking new ground on the formula introduced by the films, it understands how to get under the viewer's skin and leave everyone petrified that this could happen to anyone on any given day. Further, Duplass continues to be in fine form as the titular creep — and yes, he still wears that eerie werewolf mask known as Peachfuzz here.
Freddy's Nightmares
One, two, Freddy's coming for you! Three, four, don't you dare snore ... or something like that. To be fair, the wisecracking dream demon has had an abundance of opportunities to hack and slash teenagers through their nightmares, so "Freddy's Nightmares" shifts the blade's focus ever so slightly to the town of Springwood as a whole. This TV show operates as an anthology series where Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) takes up his position as the host of the petrifying proceedings, à la the Crypt-Keeper from "Tales from the Crypt."
Each episode contains a self-contained tale that chucks individuals into ominous and supernatural occurrences. Yes, Freddy still tiptoes his way into a few episodes and is alluded to in the storylines, but this series mostly surrounds other (mis)adventures set in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" universe while featuring a bunch of new characters. Speaking of which, keep those eyes peeled for pre-fame appearances from notable actors such as Brad Pitt and Morris Chestnut.
While "Freddy's Nightmares" doesn't get as gruesome or buck-wild as the films, it still knows how to have fun and produce enjoyable standalone stories. Plus, Freddy's always a laugh whenever he shows up on screen. Would more Freddy-centricity have been welcome on the show? Absolutely. However, if you take "Freddy's Nightmares" for what it is rather than what it could have been, this two-season show plays out better in the long run. Hey, at least it isn't 2010's "A Nightmare on
Smell Elm Street," right?
Dracula: The Series
Two years before "Bram Stoker's Dracula" sunk its teeth into audiences, there was some bloodsucking action on TV in the form of 1990's "Dracula: The Series." Now, let's be real for a second: This show was released in the '90s. That means it was never going to feature excessive violence or blood because networks would have had a hernia about it.
Having said that, "Dracula: The Series" maintains its tension and fear through its captivating storytelling. The series sees brothers Max (Jacob Tierney) and Chris Townsend (Joe Roncetti) stay with their uncle Gustav Helsing (Bernard Behrens). Max thinks something is off about his uncle. Believing him to be a vampire, he approaches the rich and charismatic Alexander Lucard (Geordie Johnson) for assistance. Soon, Max finds out that the real vampire here is Lucard, aka Dracula. So, it's up to Max, Chris, Gustav, and their new friend, Sophie Metternich (Mia Kirshner), to put a stop to Lucard's evil chicanery. Yeah, it's a little Scooby-Doo, but hey, it works.
Again, "Dracula: The Series" might not have the polish and terror of other adaptations, but it operates within the limitations of its sandbox to stir up some anxiety in the audience, especially in the moments in which Lucard gets Max alone. Also, Johnson might be just another one of the many faces to have played Dracula on TV, but his swaggering, sinister portrayal of the Count calls for plaudits as he proves to be a major highlight of this show.
NOS4A2
For those who love Stephen King books, they need to check out his son Joe Hill's novels as well since the talent for penning disturbing horror runs deep in the family veins. One of Hill's best books is 2013's "NOS4A2" — read it out loud if you don't get it at first — which was turned into a two-season show in 2019.
The series follows the same beats as the original novel, shining the spotlight on the young Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) who possesses a rare gift to find lost items by using a bridge. Vic soon comes to realize that she holds the ability to find lost children as well, which sets her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a supernatural being who feeds on children then discards them to a harrowing place called Christmasland. Despite the name, it isn't anywhere anyone would want to be.
Thanks to Cummings and Quinto's pulsating, punctuated performances, they bring the lead characters from "NOS4A2" to life in this adaptation; carving up a tasty twist on traditional vampire tropes. The show never stops being creepy and unsettling, especially as Quinto infuses Manx with a superbly nefarious quality that transforms him into an instantly despised villain for anyone who watches him in action. There's certainly an air of King's "'Salem's Lot" mixed with "Christine" in "NOS4A2," so this should go down like a treat for fans of those two horror humdingers.
The Strain
Based on the novel trilogy by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, "The Strain" turns out to be a wiggling mishmash of zombie and vampire stories. The first episode grips the viewer immediately when a plane lands on the airport's runway and just stops. Inside, everyone appears to be dead. Doctors Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and Nora Martinez (Mía Maestro) investigate the scene only to find out there are parasitic worms on board. They fear this could be some type of pandemic, so they and a wider team attempt to stop the outbreak from spreading. Spoiler alert: They fail.
"The Strain" successfully combines two of the most popular tropes in the horror genre. While zombies tend to be scary in their own right, they're usually seen as stupid and slow, so all people have to do is not let them catch up. Vampires, on the other hand, are far more powerful and vicious, raising the threat potential to heart-in-throat levels.
The show aired for four seasons, and while the general consensus is that the first and last instalments were the best parts of "The Strain," it still holds a strong Rotten Tomatoes score overall. The series has 79% on both the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, confirming this horror series wormed its way into the hearts of critics and viewers alike. Special credit needs to go to both Kevin Durand and Jonathan Hyde for their standout performances as Vasiliy Fet and Eldritch Palmer, respectively.
The Exorcist
Here's a hot take that everyone can take to the bank: 1973's "The Exorcist" is the best horror movie of all time, and it's the only good film in the franchise; everything afterward has been about as mediocre as a Monday morning. Now, the same can't be said about "The Exorcist" TV show. Airing for two seasons, the series takes place after the events of the first film, ignoring every sequel thereafter. It's a wise choice in retrospect.
The main characters here are two priests, Fathers Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and Marcus Kane (Ben Daniels), who grapple with demonic possessions as well as the bureaucratic elements surrounding their faith and ability to help others. Without getting too deep into spoiler territory, the first season of "The Exorcist" ties in nicely to what happened to the MacNeil family from the original film while the second season expands the overall mythology.
"The Exorcist" establishes itself as deeper than the usual rah-rah demonic possession, spray holy water, hold the crucifix in an upright position, and pray for Captain Howdy to scuttle back to wherever the demon comes from and leave the host alone. Instead, it's a smart series that explores the impact of trauma and hauntings of the past, while asking pertinent questions about organized religion. In a way, "The Exorcist" walked so that Mike Flanagan could run with his Netflix shows years later. It's a brilliant show that was canceled far too soon.
Tremors
The "Tremors" franchise makes about as much sense as a Chihuahua on a tricycle. Although, let's be real: This concept is about a bunch of giant killer sandworms known as Graboids, so is any of this supposed to make much sense at all? In 2003, it turned even wackier with the "Tremors" TV show, which is set after the events of 2001's "Tremors 3: Back to Perfection."
The series aired for 13 episodes on Syfy and looked about as cheap as you can imagine for that era. Despite the low-budget effects, there's a charm to the proceedings as the people of Perfection Valley deal with the Graboid, lab-created creatures, and other big corporation-caused issues plaguing their town. Michael Gross' Burt Gummer features, bringing familiarity to folks who've watched the previous films while Christopher Lloyd adds star power as the retired but pivotal Dr. Cletus Poffenberger.
In a comical fashion that's befitting of this entirely ludicrous franchise, Syfy aired the original episodes out of order. Whether that's an advantage or not is still open for debate. However, if people enjoy their horror bursting at the seams with giggles and monsters that make you laugh more than hide, "Tremors" is shaking and baking for the viewer's undivided attention. Don't take it too seriously, though.
Salem
The Salem witch trials remain a much-debated part of human history, so it would only make sense to explore this era in a TV show. Created by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon, "Salem" centers around the period of hysteria in Salem, Massachusetts in the 17th century. Janet Montgomery plays Mary Sibley, a formidable witch who wants revenge against the Puritans. She intentionally kicks the hornet's nest to start trouble. However, Mary's world gets turned upside down with the return of her love, John Alden (Shane West).
While "Salem" keeps its roots in horror, it's a powerful Gothic romance at its core. Viewers get sucked into the drama of Mary and John, wondering if they'll ever be able to be together or if they're star-crossed lovers from the start. Naturally, it's fun to explore this through the lens of a world impacted by supernatural happenings.
"Salem" only ran for three seasons, but it received deserved praise from audiences and critics for possessing an engrossing storyline and characters that are easy for audiences to root for or boo. Overall, the series has an 82% critical approval rating and 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In due course, it will be remembered as one of the best witch shows of all time.
Midnight Mass
Okay, "Midnight Mass" might have received a lot of attention as a Netflix series, but in comparison to Mike Flanagan's other projects, it doesn't receive the level of acclaim it merits. Hence its inclusion as an underrated horror TV show here. While some people may have complained that it took a while to get going, this seven-episode miniseries explodes with an exceptional story about false prophets alongside a no-holds-barred commentary about people's dependency on faith.
Set on Crockett Island, "Midnight Mass" follows Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) who returns back home after spending time in prison for a drunk driving incident that claimed a life. Riley looks to rebuild his life, but he also notices the arrival of a new preacher, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), who has captivated the minds and hearts of Crockett's community. At the same time, strange events occur in the town. But are they miracles, or the markings of something more sinister?
A show like "Midnight Mass" is meant to provoke and make the audience feel uncomfortable. Yes, there's a lot of dialogue. Yes, it takes a while to get cracking. But everything matters here. Like any good piece of art, it's a story that stays with the viewer long after it ends. Feel it. Cherish it. Because there aren't many shows like this.