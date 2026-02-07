10 Underrated Horror TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch

Horror might kill it on the big screen, but if done right, it's equally as good as a TV show. Think of "It: Welcome to Derry" and "The Walking Dead" as recent examples of how it's possible to elevate the genre, make it work on the small screen, and achieve mainstream attention. Even though there's an already built-in audience for these series, not everything receives the hype and love it deserves upon arrival. To say there are underrated horror TV shows would be the understatement of the century.

Whether in the past or modern times, there are hidden gems buried better than some of the bodies from the storylines. Sure, the most ardent, card-carrying members of the online terror troop have watched everything listed below, but the general audience might be blissfully unaware of the endless fright nights on offer. Seriously, wouldn't fans of the "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies want to see Freddy Krueger spook it up as a host of an anthology series? Or how about finding out more about the demonic lore from "The Exorcist?" The only acceptable answer to both of these questions is yes.

Fortunately, there's no need to go hunting for demons, witches, dream monsters, and creeps on your own. We have assembled the ultimate must-watch list of underrated horror TV shows. Prep the snacks, kill the lights, and calm the heart rate for all the delightful dread ahead, because it's showtime!