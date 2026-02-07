10 Actors Who Turned Down Roles In Movies That Won Best Picture

They say it's an honor just to be nominated, but we all know that isn't completely true. Being in a movie that wins best picture at the Oscars is a way for any actor to cement their Hollywood legacy. Even if the general consensus is that something else should have won that year, people still at least talk about the movie in question. It remains an integral part of the zeitgeist, and whether certain wins age poorly or well, they become touchstones for what the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences felt should be recognized as important during that time period.

The problem is that it's hard to know what's going to win best picture before it happens. And there's no shortage of actors who turned down a part in an Oscar-winning film. Sometimes it happens due to scheduling issues. In one case we'll cover, it was due to an actor viewing the project as too evil.

Fortunately, this list showcases actors who turned down roles in movies that won best picture and ultimately found success elsewhere. Some would argue they starred in films that were better than what won the Oscar. But it's interesting to consider how their careers would have shaken out if they had made a different decision all those years ago.