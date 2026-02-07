12 Most Rewatchable Episodes Of The Office

When the American version of "The Office" premiered as a humble mid-season replacement in early 2005 on NBC, fans of the original British version — spearheaded by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, among others — were probably a bit miffed. It's rare that remakes like this are good, but somehow, the American "Office," run by Greg Daniels and led by star Steve Carell, turned out to be really great (at least, after its touch-and-go first season). These days, it's one of the most popular sitcoms in recent memory. Not only did it help pioneer the "mockumentary" style which was then adapted by other hits like "Modern Family," "Parks and Recreation," and "Abbott Elementary," but it made stars out of its lesser-known performers like John Krasinski and became a beloved small-screen classic.

People rewatch "The Office" all the time, and anecdotally, it's probably one of the biggest "comfort shows" of this modern age (Peacock, the streaming home of "The Office," even offers supersized episodes for "superfans" so that people can enjoy even more of the show). So which episodes of "The Office" are the "most" rewatchable? Here, we've compiled 12 of them — out of 201, so there's plenty of competition — in no particular order.