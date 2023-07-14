The Office: Who Ends Up With Whom?

At the beginning of "The Office," it doesn't seem like Jim and Pam will ever just figure out they're completely in love and get together, but thankfully, they finally start dating in Season 4. From there, their love is pretty much unstoppable, and after they date for a while, Jim proposes while Pam is away at art school in Season 5; they ultimately get married in Season 6 and have two children together.

In the last few seasons, though, the show seemed strangely determined to drive multiple wedges between the couple. First, Jim goes on a business trip with other Dunder-Mifflin employees in Season 8 and is immediately pursued by Cathy (Lindsay Broad), a younger employee who's had Jim in her crosshairs for a while. Nothing happens — thanks to some quick thinking from Jim and unwitting help from Dwight — but it's still an odd trajectory. There's even more trouble, though, when Jim starts a new business in Philadelphia, leaving Pam to handle work and their kids by herself, and the two find themselves truly at odds.

This is "The Office," though, and they're Jim and Pam, so everything works out. In the finale, Pam surprises Jim by making arrangements for the family to move to Austin to continue expanding Jim's new business, and the two are happier than ever as they embark on their new adventure away from both Scranton and Dunder-Mifflin.