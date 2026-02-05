What Is A Deathclaw? Fallout Season 2's New Monsters Explained

Contains spoilers for "Fallout" Season 2

Season 2 of Prime Video's "Fallout" is continuing to up the stakes set in the first season as Lucy and the Ghoul head to New Vegas. There are problems in the vaults, flashbacks giving the audience new information about Robert House, and what could be a civil war brewing on the surface. There's even the debut of one of the most interesting and deadly reptilians survivors could run into: the Deathclaw, a bipedal reptilian that is at the top of the food chain.

In the opening sequence of the fourth episode, a flashback takes us back to Cooper Howard's (Walton Goggins) time in the military. He's in a power armor suit in a war zone, experiencing a technical issue that could kill him, but his command tells him to continue on, effectively dooming him to death. All seems lost as his opponents find him, taking their time with a long antagonist monologue. Just long enough for a strange, bipedal reptile to appear and kill them, effectively helping the United States win the battle. Howard doesn't know what he just witnessed, but it's his introduction to a monster he will run into for decades to come.