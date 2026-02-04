Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Review: Sam Rockwell Powers A Chaotic Anti-AI Ride

"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" opens in a diner, where an unnamed man (played by Sam Rockwell) wearing a plastic-wrapped explosive vest rants about cell phone addiction and announces himself as a time traveler from a post-apocalyptic future. He's seeking volunteers to join him on a mission to stop an advanced artificial intelligence from ending the world this very night. This isn't his first time doing this, so he proves he's a time traveler by sharing his knowledge of everyone in the diner — some "Groundhog Day" mixed in with "The Terminator." To succeed in his mission after many failed attempts, he needs a new combination of team members. The team's wild card this time around is Ingrid (Haley Lu Richardson), a lonely woman in a princess dress who, unlike everyone else in this diner, does not have a phone.

The main story following this team's adventure is interspersed with chapters giving backstory on the individual teammates. Where the main story stays exciting and enjoyable throughout, these flashbacks are more inconsistent — and the first one got me worried I was in for a bad time. Focused on Janet (Zazie Beetz) and Mark (Michael Peña), a teacher and a substitute respectively, this sequence is a lazy and mean-spirited caricature of teenagers as TikTok-addicted zombies. I'm sure I've read the same worried op-eds as Gore Verbinski and screenwriter Matthew Robinson, and yes, they also get me worried about how younger generations are handling this crazy world, but these are issues we need to approach with empathy rather than condescension.

Thankfully, there's more empathy to be found in the second flashback sequence about Susan (Juno Temple), a mother grieving her son killed in the first flashback's school shooting. Where the first flashback could have been a rant about "kids these days," the second puts into focus that the film's "present" isn't exactly "these days" but some time in our future, with big high-tech twists that play like a combination of multiple "Black Mirror" episodes. The satire here is more pointed and darkly hilarious. The third flashback, explaining Ingrid's whole deal, falls somewhere in-between the annoying first and brilliant second — it's ridiculous and not particularly clever or well-developed, but by then, the story has already reached such a pitch of absurdity that you can roll with it.