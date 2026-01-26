Send Help Review: A Deliciously Unhinged Revenge Fantasy From Sam Raimi

With desert island settings, we pretty much know what to expect. When people are stranded in a seemingly tropical paradise, their isolation represents an escape from civilization — which, in turn, strips them of the social roles they've grown accustomed to, for better or worse. In "Send Help," director Sam Raimi uses this trope to skewer corporate culture and the entitlement of wealthy nepo babies who succeed despite any real skill, as well as the ruthlessness of the aspiring girl boss — all this in addition to delivering thrills and genuine surprises. Dylan O'Brien and Rachel McAdams throw themselves into the film with reckless abandon. McAdams, in particular, has found her Kathy Bates from "Misery" role, with a cheery yet downtrodden disposition that masks her shrewd intelligence. Chaotic in its depiction of the unraveling of a contentious workplace relationship, "Send Help" is a profoundly unserious thriller that is nevertheless a crowdpleaser.

Linda Liddle (McAdams) is exactly the sort of cubicle warrior that is easy to overlook. Quietly efficient and socially awkward in a way that throws off seemingly everyone she comes into contact with, her superiors are more than happy to let her keep doing all the work while trapped within the same four walls she's been staring at (plastered with cutesy inspirational posters, of course) for years. But things change when Bradley (O'Brien) takes over the company after his father's death, and passes Linda over for a promised promotion. This is the last straw for Linda, and after an uncharacteristic outburst, Bradley invites her along to help with a merger in Bangkok — a decision that will have far-reaching consequences for the charming but often cruel Bradley.

While en route, their plane crashes, with Linda and Bradley left as the only two survivors. And while Bradley is injured and out of his depth, Linda is — there's no other way to put this — living her best life. A "Survivor" addict, Linda knows pretty much everything there is to know about being stranded on a desert island, and she puts it to good use keeping the two of them alive. But the longer they're there, the more Linda begins to relish her role as the alpha dog — and the more she's reluctant to relinquish it.