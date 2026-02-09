'70s Sci-Fi Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

While the 1960s proved to be a significant decade for sci-fi TV due to the debuts of classic shows, such as "Star Trek: The Original Series," "Lost in Space," "The Outer Limits," and "Doctor Who," the '70s turned out to be equally as important for the genre. The momentum continued on the upswing, as audiences lost themselves in brave new worlds, what-if scenarios, and sneak peeks of potential futures.

The good news is that many of these '70s sci-fi shows still hold up to this day. Sure, some aspects of the designs, costumes, and sets might look dated, because networks weren't dishing out hundreds of millions of dollars for productions in that era, but the overall experience remains top-notch and enjoyable. As a matter of fact, it's a tough task narrowing down this piece to focus on just a few series, since we're spoiled for choice here. The likes of "The Tomorrow People," "Blake's 7," and "UFO" all deserve special mention because even though they didn't make the final cut, they're still great programs that contributed to the rise and popularity of the genre.

So, let's journey back to the '70s to explore the sci-fi shows that everyone needs to watch at least once. And don't be shy to fill up that watchlist with these sensational series from yesteryear!