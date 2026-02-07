Every Isaac Asimov Movie And TV Show Ranked

Fans of sci-fi cinema might not realize how much they owe authors. If you're enthralled by "Blade Runner," you have Philip K. Dick to thank. And if you think Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies are spectacular, then you might be Frank Herbert's next biggest fan. Among these writers, Isaac Asimov is one of the most influential within the genre, with his novels and short stories centering on themes of artificial intelligence, sustainability, and the impact advanced technology has on society. However, moviegoers might not recognize his importance because frankly, most of the adaptations of his work are pretty bad.

Some writers create the source material for near-perfect sci-fi movies that stand the test of time. Others create stories that are too strange, dense, or otherworldly to make for an easy adaptation. Asimov created the galaxy-spanning empire of the "Foundation" series and the Three Laws of Robotics that ruled over much of his output. For whatever reason, though, his ideas have been challenging to translate for filmmakers.

Asimov adaptations tend to bounce off critics, even when the ideas they explore are fascinating. Some Asimov adaptations have bad Rotten Tomatoes scores and are still worth watching, while others really do warrant skipping past. To get the best feel for his work, you should really read Asimov's fiction. That said, if you simply must explore the world of Asimov adaptations, here are the ones worth your time.