Sci-Fi Movies That Became Unwatchable With Age

Four years before she took home an Academy Award, Jane Fonda starred in the Italian sci-fi classic "Barbarella." The pulp-inspired space-age adventure saw Fonda playing the eponymous Barbarella, a space vixen on a mission to track down a scientist who has created a devastating weapon. The film never attempted to be much more than schlock, with a sense of humor about the ridiculousness of the proceedings, but that didn't stop it from earning a healthy following in the ensuing years, especially after Fonda became a huge star.

"Barbarella" was never designed to be taken too seriously, and nobody ever had any illusions that the guilty-pleasure sci-fi movie was very good, but fans found fun in its over-the-top, stylized sci-fi and appreciate how it embraces its limitations. But what its biggest fans like about it is also why it's nearly unwatchable today: The plot feels slapped together as if written in a weekend and the sets, props, and costumes look just as quickly assembled. Though some may be able to find charm in such silliness, the story is essentially the same plot beats repeated over and over as Barbarella finds herself in a tough situation, fights her way out, and caps it off with a sex scene. And that's the problem: when viewed with the benefit of nearly 60 years' hindsight, the movie is so incredibly sexist it's hard not to wince at it.