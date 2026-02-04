'80s Horror Movies That Traumatized Young Viewers

The first "Poltergeist" film may be the most well-known in the franchise, especially with all of the dark lore surrounding it from all the bizarre things that happened on the "Poltergeist" set. But for many kids watching from behind the couch in the 1980s, "Poltergeist II: The Other Side" is the movie that left a terrifying imprint on their trauma response, with 100% of the credit for that trauma going to the film's end times-preaching minister Reverend Henry Kane (Julian Beck).

Building on the story developed in the first film, "Poltergeist II" finds the Freeling family once more plagued by the spirit that chased them out of their Cuesta Verde home in the first film. After moving into the home of Diane Freeling's mother (Geraldine Fitzgerald), the Freelings find themselves stalked and harassed by the spirit of Kane, a 19th-century doomsday cult reverend who lured his flock in a cave to slowly die after his predicted expiration date passed with no horsemen. His almost inhumanly skeletal face, an artifact of actor Julian Beck's real-world cancer, accompanied by his eerie melodic refrain of "God is in His Holy Temple," haunted the nightmares of many a young mind.

Released in an era of TV televangelists and two converging public hysterias — "stranger danger" and the Satanic Panic — this film resonated with Gen-X children before they could utter the words "white van." As one Reddit user wrote on r/horror, "After I watched Poltergeist 2 as a kid I 1) wouldn't go out to play in the front of my house for the entire summer fearing the preacher would come walking up and 2) kept asking my mom if we could remove the screen door."