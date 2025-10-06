What The Shining Director Stanley Kubrick Really Thought About Stephen King's Writing

For better or worse, director Stanley Kubrick and author Stephen King are forever connected by "The Shining." Kubrick's movie deviates from the book — much to King's chagrin — but not because he despised the novel. As a matter of fact, Kubrick was quite complimentary of King's work — for the most part.

In a 1980 interview with Spanish filmmaker Vicente Molina Foix (via Cinephilia Beyond), Kubrick revealed that "The Shining" was the first book sent to him for potential adaptation that he connected with. "'The Shining' I found very compulsive reading, and I thought the plot, ideas, and structure were much more imaginative than anything I've ever read in the genre," Kubrick said. "It seemed to me one could make a wonderful movie out of it."

The "2001: A Space Odyssey" director elaborated that he hadn't followed King's work before, but had watched Brian De Palma's 1976 film adaptation of "Carrie," one of the best Stephen King movies. Yet, it wasn't all sugar from Kubrick's side, as he added a little spice about King's ability as a writer that won't go down well with fans of the horror maestro. "I would say King's great ability is in plot construction," Kubrick said. "He doesn't seem to take great care in writing, I mean, the writing seems like if he writes it once, reads it, maybe writes it again, and sends it off to the publisher. He seems mostly concerned with invention, which I think he's very clear about."