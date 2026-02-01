I Built LEGO's Hibiscus And I Finally Have A Green Thumb
I remember being told that snake plants were impossible to kill, but nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it. I have never been one to succeed with gardening of any kind, so what a relief it was when LEGO began releasing their Botanical Collection in 2021. The Hibiscus set (10372) is one of 31 current Botanicals available for purchase and is potted.
Marked for builders 18 and up, the Hibiscus plant has 660 pieces and stands 14 inches tall,10 inches wide, and 5 inches deep. The build has five fully-bloomed flowers and four buds. The flower petals are Part 18970, the clam/scallop shell (40708) (which Little Mermaid LEGO fans will remember from Mini Disney Ariel's Castle), Ariel's Crystal Cavern (43254), and Ariel's Treasure Chest (43229). The clam shells were such a perfect pick to construct the bloomed flowers and they had me smiling from start to finish.
What's so amazing about the LEGO Botanical Collection is how you can mold the leaves and petals of almost all the sets to your liking, and the Hibiscus is no different. The petals can be more open or closed, while the stem's leaves can point in whatever direction the builder prefers. It's a really nice touch for builders who want a little more freedom.
LEGO's Hibiscus brings serious color power
Many LEGO Botanical sets contain several different flowers, and the vividness of those builds is always stellar. Thankfully, the boldness and color is not lost on the Hibiscus set as it's not adorned with any companion plants. The lavender petals have a bright sheen and contrast with the bold yellow stamen and magenta pistil. I think LEGO chose the right pot color for the plant as well, opting for a charcoal blue over something brighter that could have taken attention away from the flowers.
I generally only build LEGO sets pertaining to movies or television shows (Hello Captain Jack Sparrow's Pirate Ship and Soundwave), but the Danish company has really pulled me out of my comfort zone with their Botanical Collection. This is the first flowery build of my AFOL career and I could not have been happier with the experience. Most Botanical sets, including the Hibiscus, are relatively easy builds with lower brick counts. I easily accomplished this set in two and half hours, so it's great for throwing together while watching a movie.
Unlike the eight different varieties of peppers and tomatoes I planted in my garden this past spring, the LEGO Hibiscus set will never wilt on me (or become infected with those nasty hornworms — but that's a whole other story). It's a beauty that will last a lifetime.
You can buy LEGO's Hibiscus set now for $69.99.