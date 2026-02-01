I Built LEGO's Hibiscus And I Finally Have A Green Thumb

I remember being told that snake plants were impossible to kill, but nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it. I have never been one to succeed with gardening of any kind, so what a relief it was when LEGO began releasing their Botanical Collection in 2021. The Hibiscus set (10372) is one of 31 current Botanicals available for purchase and is potted.

Marked for builders 18 and up, the Hibiscus plant has 660 pieces and stands 14 inches tall,10 inches wide, and 5 inches deep. The build has five fully-bloomed flowers and four buds. The flower petals are Part 18970, the clam/scallop shell (40708) (which Little Mermaid LEGO fans will remember from Mini Disney Ariel's Castle), Ariel's Crystal Cavern (43254), and Ariel's Treasure Chest (43229). The clam shells were such a perfect pick to construct the bloomed flowers and they had me smiling from start to finish.

Caitlin Albers/Static Media

What's so amazing about the LEGO Botanical Collection is how you can mold the leaves and petals of almost all the sets to your liking, and the Hibiscus is no different. The petals can be more open or closed, while the stem's leaves can point in whatever direction the builder prefers. It's a really nice touch for builders who want a little more freedom.